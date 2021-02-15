FUNERALS PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. His family suggests memorial contributions to the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Oregon State Parole Board warrant), CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant) and PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Alexander Prentice Griffin, 29, of Baker City, 4:58 p.m. Sunday, in the 1000 block of Walnut St.; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joshua Milton Thomas, 31, of Baker City, 3:16 a.m. Saturday, at Campbell and Seventh streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Gabriel Reynola Cerazanu, 19, of Baker City, 12:16 p.m. Saturday, at Third and Baker streets; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Tyler James Worstell, 28, of Baker City, 11:25 a.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Isaac J. Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 12:33 p.m. Sunday, at Huntington; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT and RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Nathan Cole Zarchinski, 31, of Huntington, 8:48 a.m. Friday, at Huntington; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, of Huntington, 11:09 a.m. Friday, at Huntington; jailed.
