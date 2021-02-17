Deaths
Michael Anthony Baldwin: 42, of Baker City, died Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence on. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Cheryl Martinson: 68, of Baker City, died Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. His family suggests memorial contributions to the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Tyler Joseph Anders, 31, of Baker City, 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 20, of Baker City, 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, at Third Street and Washington Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 12:02 p.m. Monday, on Grove Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, 1:48 p.m. Monday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT and HARASSMENT: Shirley Marie Carey, 68, of Baker City, 8:31 p.m. Monday, on Bear Lane near Sumpter; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS DRIVING: Rafik Karapetyan, 55, of Sun Valley, California, 8:04 a.m. Friday, on Interstate 84, about 5 miles north of Baker City; cited and released. Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte wrote in his daily media log that Karapetyan was checked driving 91 mph in a large cargo van on the icy road surface. Aydelotte stated that he also observed additional traffic violations. Variable speed signs set by the Oregon Department of Transportation at the time were recommending drivers observe a 55 mph speed limit because of the icy road conditions. Aydelotte said Karapetyan stated he had an important delivery to make and was in a hurry.
