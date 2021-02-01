Deaths
Alex Sackos: 86, owner of Sackos Excavating in Baker City, died on Jan. 30, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in Alex’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
William ‘Bill’ Gorbet: His funeral will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Richland Christian Church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT and RESISTING ARREST: Jonathon Dalle Fields, 33, of Baker City, 11:27 p.m. Sunday, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s
Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING: Chad Clinton West, 44, of Richland, 6:09 p.m. Sunday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Baker County warrant): Thomas Doyle Owsley, 56, of Baker City, 11 a.m. Friday at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Douglas Ole Olsen, 60, of Kuna, Idaho, 12:08 p.m. Friday, on Interstate 84, about 5 miles north of Baker City; Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte wrote in his report that Olsen reportedly was stopping on the highway in front of other vehicles in a “road rage” incident. After Aydelotte stopped Olsen, he discovered Olsen was carrying a loaded handgun in his pocket, the report stated; Olsen’s vehicle was towed from the scene, the handgun seized as evidence and Olsen was transported to the Baker City OSP office where he was cited and released due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Baker County Jail.
NO OPERATOR’S LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO INSTALL IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE and FAILURE TO REPORT CRASH: Taryn Leigh Kruger, 44, of Halfway, 3:47 p.m. Saturday, near Halfway; cited and released; Sr. Trooper Timothy Zinn wrote in his report that Kruger was cited after investigation of a crash in which she missed the highway corner after stating that she was distracted by her phone. Zinn wrote that Kruger’s vehicle then struck a delineator post and a school bus stop sign. Her vehicle next crossed over a county road and struck a snow embankment and a tree. Kruger was not hurt in the crash.
