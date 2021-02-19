POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 32, of Baker City, 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 20, of Baker City, 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, at the Baker County Jail where she is being held on other charges.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and (Baker County Circuit Court warrant charging) IDENTITY THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD and SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Jessica Marie Gonzales, 31, of Halfway, 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, at Halfway; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Sherman County warrant): Kaitlyn Nichole Cutler, 26, of Baker City, 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 7 at Indiana Avenue; cited and released. Trooper Dakotah Keys wrote in his daily media log that Cutler also was cited on charges of driving while her license was suspended (violation) and failing to install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle as required by the court.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Destinee Ross-Mann, 23, of The Dalles, 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, on the highway between Halfway and Cornucopia northeast of Baker City; cited and released due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail. Sr. Trooper Edward Mercado wrote in his daily media log that Ross-Mann was taken into custody after a single-vehicle crash in which she slid off the road. The driver was taken to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office where she consented to a breath sample that exceeded the legal state blood-alcohol content level of 0.08%, with a BAC of 0.17%, Mercado stated. Her vehicle remained at the scene.
