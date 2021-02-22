Deaths

Donald ‘Donny’ Thomas: 37, of Caldwell, Idaho, died on Feb. 20, 2021, at Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

FUNERAL PENDING

Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. His family suggests memorial contributions to the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

VIOLATING A RESTRAINING ORDER: Darci Lynn Wilson, 22, of Baker City, 12:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 1000 block of Tamar Street; jailed.

SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Alexandra Joyce Potter, 26, of Baker City, 2:06 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.

