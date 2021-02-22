Deaths
Donald ‘Donny’ Thomas: 37, of Caldwell, Idaho, died on Feb. 20, 2021, at Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. His family suggests memorial contributions to the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
VIOLATING A RESTRAINING ORDER: Darci Lynn Wilson, 22, of Baker City, 12:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 1000 block of Tamar Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Alexandra Joyce Potter, 26, of Baker City, 2:06 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.