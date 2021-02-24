Deaths
Marilyn J. Perkins: 89, of Eagle, Idaho, and a former Baker County resident, died on Feb. 21, 2021. Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel of Boise is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Poe: 77, of Baker City, died peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021, with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. His family suggests memorial contributions to the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARMS (two counts): Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, of Baker City, 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the 42000 block of N. Cedar Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, at Church and Second streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Jestin Lee Harding, 37, of Baker City, 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Seventh Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Christopher John Fulfer, 35, 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parole and Probation office, 3425 13th St.; cited and released.
