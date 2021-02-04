DEATHS
Thor Edvalson: 59, of Baker City, on Feb. 2, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
William ‘Bill’ Gorbet: His funeral will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Richland Christian Church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant) and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Payette County, Idaho, warrant): Brandi Nicole Bowen, 32, of Huntington, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1900 block of Court Avenue; jailed. Bowen also was cited on a charge of possession of a user amount (1.79 grams) of methamphetamine.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant) and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 49, transient, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1900 block of Court Avenue; jailed. Heller also was cited on a charge of possession of a user amount (1.59 grams) of methamphetamine.
ESCAPING COMMUNITY CUSTODY (Washington warrant): Earl Duane Major, 50, of Kettle Falls, Washington, 1:41 p.m. Monday, in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 1:56 a.m. Sunday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 7:39 p.m. Monday, at Huntington; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Lincoln County warrant): Lavern Raphael Devan, 65, of Lincoln City, 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, at the westbound Baker Valley Rest Area, about 10 miles north of Baker City on Interstate 84; cited and released.
