DEATHS
Forrest Green: 76, of North Powder, died on Feb. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of Treasure Valley in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Coy Riggs: 85, of Baker City, died on Feb. 4, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Jack Pfaff: 66, formerly of Baker City, died on Feb. 4, 2021, at his home in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Scott George Griffith: 65, of Baker City, died on Feb. 4, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. To leave an online condolence for Scott’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Jack E. Campbell: 86, of North Powder, died on Feb. 2, 2021, at a care center in Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Janice Schroeder: 89, of Baker City, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Janice, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Lawrence Jay “Larry” Adkinson: 75, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence. His graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Pastor Greg Pierce of the Blue Mountain Baptist Church will officiate. Contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Larry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Raymond Lee Hubert: 50, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. To leave an online condolence, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joshua Alan Johnson, 35, of Baker City, 3:03 a.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Dewey Avenue; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael S. Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 7:29 p.m. Thursday, in the 2100 block of Court Avenue; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Todd Mitchell Post, 57, of Baker City, 11:03 p.m. Thursday, in the 900 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of Baker City, 11:11 p.m. Thursday, in the 900 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, of Baker City, 11:23 p.m. Thursday, at Chestnut and Madison streets; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Ronald Edward Thompson, 53, of Baker City, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue; jailed and later released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.