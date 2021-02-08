FUNERALS PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Amanda Marie Dixon, 32, of Baker City, 2:01 p.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 25, of Baker City, 3:19 p.m. Friday, at Broadway and Main streets; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, THEFT OF SERVICES and THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, of Baker City, 2:49 a.m. Saturday at the Eldorado Inn, 695 Campbell St., Room 131; police said Adair entered the room through a window, smoked cigarettes in the room and did not pay the motel fee; cleanup costs and motel rent estimated at $335.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Raleigh David Rust, 46, of Baker City, 10:40 a.m. Saturday; police said Rust unlawfully entered a home for sale in the 3100 block of Grove Street and remained inside smoking cigarettes and leaving garbage in the house; damage estimated at $200.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jacob Jason Bryant, 22, of Baker City, 3:38 p.m. Sunday, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Valerie Jean Brinton, 52, of Baker City, 4:41 p.m. Sunday, in the 800 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT and STRANGULATION: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of Baker City, Sunday in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM and FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Lacey Dawn Kolb, 39, of Huntington, 4:22 p.m. Friday, at the Baker County Jail where she is being held on other charges.
UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, FIRST-DEGREE THEFT and GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Derrick Lamont Lodge, 43, of Huntington, 4:22 p.m. Friday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
SECOND DEGREE-CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Isaac Albert Artiach, 46, of Ontario, 7:25 p.m. Sunday, at Huntington; cited and released.
