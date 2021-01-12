FUNERAL PENDING
Kathleen Mitchell: The rosary will be said Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani will celebrate the Mass. Face masks and social distancing is requested. The service can be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT0gtOg_f7HWOs8sIL9gCUw or by going to saintfranciscathedral.com and clicking on Fr. Telagani Masses. Interment will follow the service at the Haines Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Kathleen, go to www.colestributecenter.com
BIRTHS
DICKERSON: Casandra and Trenton, Baker City, Dec. 31, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, a girl, Kinsley Kathleen, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins siblings Karson Dickerson, 9, and Rylan Dickerson, 4. Grandparents are Kathleen Petrucci of Baker City, Percy and Leslie Dickerson of Baker City, and Shannon and Louis Russell of La Grande. Great-grandmother is Peggy Pittman of Baker City.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Three Lincoln County warrants): Earl Dewayne Henson, 55, address unknown, 4:14 p.m. Sunday, at the police department; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 39, of Baker City, 10:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, of Baker City, 9:09 a.m. Friday at Grove and Myrtle streets; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT and STRANGULATION: Leslie Monroe Nichols, 24, of 1036 Tamar St., 9:48 a.m. Friday, at his home; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Rhiannon Carlin, 26, transient, 9:37 p.m. Sunday, in the 3900 block of 17th Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Multiple Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Stephanie Jill Benson, 46, of Baker City, 2:24 p.m. Friday, in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Ladd Wayne Kanyid, 60, of Baker City, 2:55 p.m. Friday, at Second Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Zachery Ryan Chayse Smith, 25, of Enterprise, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 4, cited and released.
