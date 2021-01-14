DEATHS
Ralph James Favorit: 81, of Pendleton, died on Jan. 6, 2021, at his home. He will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City in the near future. To leave an online condolence for Ralph’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Lucille Thomason: 93, of Council, Idaho, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Cambridge, Idaho. The Thomason Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkameper-thomason.com
Patsy Ann Leonard: 89, died Jan. 11, 2021, at her home. At this time, her family is holding off on any public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the McEwen Bible Fellowship through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family or to light a candle in her memory, go to www.grayswestco.com
Kathleen Mitchell: The rosary will be said tonight, Jan. 14, at 7 o’clock at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani will celebrate the Mass. Face masks and social distancing is requested. The service can be livestreamed by going to saintfranciscathedral.com and clicking on Fr. Telagani Masses. Interment will follow the service at the Haines Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Kathleen, go to www.colestributecenter.com
PROBATION VIOLATION (Clackamas County Circuit Court warrants): Eric Michael Nickos, 30, of Baker City, 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3400 block of 12th Street; cited and released
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Isaac J. Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, at Huntington; cited and released.
