DEATHS
Mason Toubeaux-Handy: 24, of Baker City, died on Jan. 12, 2021. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, place and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Robert Radle, 32, of Baker City, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, in the 1800 block of Main Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 32, of Baker City, 2:06 p.m. Thursday, in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, at Oak and Cedar streets; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT, STRANGULATION, MENACING and CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Tyler Joseph Anders, 31, transient, 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3400 block of Auburn Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s
Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alexander Wise, 20, of Baker City and Alan Wolfe, 33, of Baker City, both were cited and released at 8:54 p.m. Thursday at the jail where they are being held on other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.