POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Todd Post, 57, of Baker City, 1:45 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Garden Avenue near East Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Charles Gosuk Forbes, 41, of Baker City, 7:37 p.m. Saturday, at Grove and Campbell streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 10:15 p.m. Friday, at Myrtle and Elm streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
POST-PRISON SUPERVISION VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board): Martha Rodriguez, 22, of Umatilla County, 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; booked and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ian Dillon Hammond, 18, of Baker City, 2:03 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
