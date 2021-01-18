POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Todd Post, 57, of Baker City, 1:45 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Garden Avenue near East Street; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Charles Gosuk Forbes, 41, of Baker City, 7:37 p.m. Saturday, at Grove and Campbell streets; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 10:15 p.m. Friday, at Myrtle and Elm streets; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

POST-PRISON SUPERVISION VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board): Martha Rodriguez, 22, of Umatilla County, 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; booked and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ian Dillon Hammond, 18, of Baker City, 2:03 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.