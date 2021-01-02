POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 2:04 a.m. Friday at 515 Campbell St.; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT (Baker County warrants): Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, Baker City, 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bridge Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 7:07 a.m. Wednesday at 1120 Campbell St.; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant), PROBATION VIOLATION (Wallowa County warrant): Kody Allen McManus, 24, Richland, 12:27 p.m. Wednesday at his home; cited and released.
