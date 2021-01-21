DEATHS
Mae Fuzi: 83, a longtime resident of the Baker City area, died on Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Mae, go to www.colestributecenterå.com
Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Wirth: 85, of Medical Springs, died on Jan. 18, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Mary Lou will be buried alongside Bucky at the Big Creek Cemetery near their home in Medical Springs. To leave an online condolence for Mary Lou’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Taran Arthur Moothart: 23, of Baker City, died on Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will take place at the Harvest Church, the date and time to be announced soon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Taran Memorial Fund in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Taran’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Agnes Heck: Saturday, Jan. 23 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2335 First St. The rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who wish to make a donation in Agnes’ memory, the family suggests either Memory Lane (outdoor bench), the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court Warrant): Trevor James Heath, 24, transient, 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, two counts, and UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE (Baker County warrant) and FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Union County warrants): Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, of Baker City, in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kaitlan Miranda Galvan, 22, of Baker City, 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2300 block of Baker Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kenzie Sherman, 20, of Baker City, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3500 block of Kirkway Drive; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MENACING CONSTITUTING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT: Wayne Anthony McFadden, 51, of Huntington, 6:09 a.m. Tuesday, at Huntington; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Isaac J. Kolb, 20, Huntington, 1:40 p.m. Monday in Huntington; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM: Makayla Paige Lafferty, 23, Baker City, 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Highway 7 and David Eccles Road. Lafferty was cited and released after OSP Trooper Dakotah Keys stopped the GMC Sierra pickup truck in which Lafferty was a passenger. In his report, Keys wrote that he stopped the car for a traffic violation and noticed “multiple signs of impairment.” He arrested the driver, Jason Lee Troyer, 44, of Baker City, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. During a search of the pickup, Keys found less than 2 grams of meth and less than 1 gram of heroin, as well as a firearm and other unlawful weapons. Troyer was also cited for possession of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm and an illegal weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.