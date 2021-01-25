DEATHS
Barbara Cropp: 83, of Baker City, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jonathan Dale Fields, 33, of Baker City, 1:53 a.m. Sunday, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Warrant): Dion Everette Wilcher Jr., 27, of Baker City, 4:20 p.m. Saturday, at Resort and Church streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Warrant): Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 44, of Baker City, 4:05 p.m. Saturday, at Madison and Cherry streets; cited and released.
VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER: Sean Taylor, 30, of 2335 Baker St., No. 3, 1:01 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of Windmill Road; jailed and later released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: Molly Larson, 61, of Baker City reported that her storage unit was burglarized. Police said she had yet to determine if anything was missing.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Scott Wayne Garhart, 59, of Huntington, 5:26 p.m. Friday, at Huntington; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.