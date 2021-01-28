DEATHS
Claudia “Jo” Myers: 86, of Baker City, died Jan. 26, 2021, at the home of her daughter in St. George, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
BIRTH
MERRITT: Candice and Justin, of Baker City, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, Jan. 12, 2021, at 5:38 p.m., a boy, Jaxon David, 8 pounds, 6 ounces; grandparents are Christy Settles of Baker City, Ray and Eris Merritt of Baker City, and Bud and Betty Newby of Umatilla.
POLICe LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Stacey Lee Bork, 31, of Baker City, 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1600 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS: John Marsik Guthrie, 49, transient, 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; jailed; Guthrie also was cited on two counts of consuming alcohol in a public place after officers said he refused to dump the alcohol he was drinking at Geiser-Pollman Park at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police also trespassed Guthrie from the park for the next 90 days.
HARASSMENT: Tamara Kay Fine, 47, of Baker City, 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Crime report
AGGRAVATED FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: From a job site on 23rd Street near Settler’s Loop between Nov. 24, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021. Taken: a 35-killowatt Atlas Copco generator valued at $20,000 mounted to a single-axle trailer belonging to Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): James Robert Hensen, 34, of Baker City, 3:14 p.m. Monday, at 3320 K St.; cited and released.
