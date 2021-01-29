DEATHS
William ‘Bill’ Gorbet: 93, of Richland, died on Jan. 28, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT, two counts, and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, of Baker City, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Jace Taylor Prowell, 30, of Baker City, 2:54 p.m. Thursday, in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO ABIDE BY CONDITIONS OF DUII DIVERSION AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Audrey Ann Slavich, 67, of 3085 Resort St., Apartment 13, 7:42 a.m. Thursday, in the 42000 block of Cedar Street; cited and released.
