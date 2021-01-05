Deaths
Harley S. Derrick: 86, of Fruitland, Idaho, previously of Ontario and Halfway, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie Lee Stevenson: 73, of Baker City, died on Jan. 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Lions Club through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Vickie’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Kathleen Mitchell: Recitation of the rosary will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales, with interment following at the Haines Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be observed at both services. Donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Kathleen’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Multnomah County warrant): Makayla Paige Lafferty, 23, of 3220 Campbell St., 3:38 a.m. Sunday, in the 2300 block of Clark Street; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Kody Allen McManus, 24, of Richland, 4:19 a.m. Saturday, on Myrtle Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Sydne Presten Lee Baltzell, 22, of 1139 Elm St., 4:19 a.m. Saturday, on Myrtle Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, of Baker City, 1:56 p.m. Saturday, at Washington Avenue and Chestnut Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jestin Lee Harding, 37, transient, 5:19 p.m. Friday, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; jailed.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: In the 3700 block of Auburn Avenue at an unknown date and time; Julie Davis, 42, of Baker City, reported the bed of her 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck sustained damage of more than $1,000 while parked in the driveway at her home.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 2815 E St., between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; Donald Humphress, 57, reported that the building that has housed Dick’s Bike shop was entered by burglars who removed wood panels from the outside of the building; damage was estimated at $100. Police seized a backpack and gloves left inside the building. John Shepherd, an adjacent property owner, reported that between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1 the garage at his home was entered. Shepherd reported that a bicycle valued at $500 and miscellaneous tools and parts valued at $500 were left in the garage. Police Chief Ray Duman said the two burglaries appear related; the investigation is continuing.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant) and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and two Union County warrants: Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, of Baker City, 5:19 p.m. Friday, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
