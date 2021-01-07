DEATHS
Agnes Heck: 84, of Baker City died on Jan. 5, 2021, at Memory Lane Homes with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Kathleen Mitchell: Recitation of the rosary will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales. Interment will take place afterward at the Haines Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be observed at both services. Donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Kathleen’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant related to charges of possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass): Jessica Dianne Striker, 42, transient, 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Craig Anthony Willey, 42, of 2440 15th St., 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Fifth and Campbell streets; cited and released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: In the 900 block of Elm Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 4; Matthew Dinger, 37, of Baker City, reported that the door of his garage was kicked in and numerous items, including a television set, a camera, jewelry, silverware and boots, were removed from his garage. Damage to the garage door was estimated at $500. Police Chief Ray Duman said Dinger is compiling an inventory of items taken in the break-in and an estimated value of the loss.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING CONSTITUTING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Travis James Sprague, 23, of Baker City, Monday, Jan. 4, at the Baker County Parole and Probation Office; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.