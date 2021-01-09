DEATHS
Kathy Edmondson: 68, formerly of Halfway, died on Jan. 6, 2021, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Baxter Moore: 82, of Baker City, died on Jan. 7, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, of Baker City, 11:43 p.m., Wednesday, in the 3600 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Andrew Jay Culley, 32, of Baker City, 8:10 p.m. Thursday, in the 1200 block of Second Street; jailed.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At Saf-T-Storage, 3100 15th Street, between July 2019 and January 2021; Police Chief Ray Duman said a camp trailer stored on the property belonging to Dianna Reeve, 76, of Baker City, was burglarized and ransacked. Duman said the burglar also broke into Reeve’s storage shed near the trailer and removed four guns with a total value of about $1,000 and miscellaneous other items valued at about $500.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: In the 2700 block of Main Street; Matthew Shirtcliff, 53, of Baker City, reported on Jan. 5 that his shop was entered and miscellaneous items were taken from a camp trailer stored inside.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Amanda Renee Crews, 42, transient, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of Third Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and DANGEROUS DRUGS (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Michael Allen Payne, 37, of 2307 Main St., 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of Third Street; jailed.
