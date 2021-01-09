50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 9, 1971
HALFWAY — Each team had a shot at winning at some point in the game last night, but at the end Pine-Eagle came out on top and defeated the Huntington Locomotives 48-42 to run their season record to 6-2.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 9, 1996
Two Powder River inmates are suspected of stealing a Jeep two blocks from the prison after scaling the fence to escape early this morning. Although the vehicle was recovered, police continued their search for the escapees today. The two white males are Brian Keever, 20, serving 39 months for first-degree robbery; and David Dehart, 32, sentenced to 70 months for first-degree rape and 22 months for first-degree sexual abuse.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 10, 2011
Tim Smith knew he was going to the college football national championship a month before his favorite team, the Oregon Ducks, clinched a berth in the game.
What he didn’t know is whether security would let him into the stadium.
Until last week, Smith, a teacher at Baker High School, had everything he needed to attend Monday’s game except one.
A ticket.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 10, 2020
Baker County will eliminate the job of parks coordinator and instead look to hire a contractor to manage Hewitt and Holcomb parks near Richland.
The decision county commissioners made Wednesday was prompted by declining revenue from the two parks and the lack of any sustainable alternate sources of income.
“It’s not a choice I’m trying to make, it’s one we have to make,” Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said. “Because we can’t tax the citizens of Baker County for a very expensive model when you can have something that would be almost equal cost to what we’re bringing in.”
