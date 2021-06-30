Deaths
Helen Mary Troy: 89, of Baker City, died June 28, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. Visitations will be Monday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Recitations of the Rosary will be Tuesday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. She will then be driven in procession to Mount Hope Cemetery for a brief committal ceremony followed by a vault interment. Friends are invited to join the family back at the Catholic church parish hall for refreshments after the committal ceremony.To offer online condolences to Helen’s family, or to light a candle in her memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Edward George Rau: 83, of Baker City, died June 28, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. His funeral will be Saturday, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. A brief committal service will directly follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Service Organization (USO) in Edward’s honor through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Edward’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Risley: Graveside service Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Liz, the family suggests either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Heart ’N Home Hospice (Opal Foundation) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Robert Radle, 33, Baker City, 3:34 a.m. Monday, June 28 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNION COUNTY WARRANT: Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, Baker City, 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Birch Street and Washington Avenue; jailed.
RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Anthony David Henneck, 18, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Highway 203 Pond; cited and released.
HARASSMENT, MENACING: Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, Baker City, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Highway 203 Pond; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, Huntington, 12:32 p.m. Monday, June 28 in Huntington; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Cannabis), RECKLESS DRIVING: Denny Allen Dingler, 41, Nampa, Idaho, 8:31 p.m. Monday, June 28 on Interstate 84, Milepost 289 eastbound; taken to the Baker County Jail and released.
