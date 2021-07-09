DEATHS
Della Jean Clelland: 91, of Baker City, died July 7, 2021, at her home. Her memorial service will be Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of Christ, 2533 Church St. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
BIRTH
BAXTER: Kacey and Greg M. of Baker City, 5:09 p.m., June 26, 2021, a boy, Cannon Judge Baxter, 9 pounds, 1 ounce.
FUNERALS PENDING
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Keldon Gross: Memorial service and celebration of Keldon’s life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Victor Salinas Jr., 32, Baker City, 3:36 p.m. Thursday, July 9 on Pocahontas Road near 10th Street; jailed.
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 26, Baker City, 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 in the 800 block of Place Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGTREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE TRESPASSING (Out-of-county warrants): Walter Dan Delmar, 41, Medford, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, July 8 on Highway 7, Milepost 35; jailed.
