Deaths
Harry Allen Phillips: 77, of Ontario, and formerly of Baker City, died July 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario.
Glen Raymond Marshall: 90, of Sumpter, and formerly of La Grande, died July 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To light a candle for Glen or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT and FAILURE TO APPEAR: Jason Lloyd Dinger, 41, of 2239 Ninth St., 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN VEHICLES (Two counts) and POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE (Two counts) — Baker County Circuit Court warrant: Shebb Robert Bassman, 32, of 42901 W. Airport Road, 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1300 block of Walnut Street; cited and released. District Attorney Greg Baxter said Bassman was indicted by a Baker County grand jury on allegations of theft of two motorcycles; one is the property of Beth and Malachi Miller of Baker City and one is the property of Jonathan Stephens and Birds of Prey Motor Sports of Idaho.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kimberly Michelle Holt, 52, of 2093 17th St., 3:48 p.m. Thursday, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
ESCAPE FROM COMMUNITY CUSTODY (nationwide warrant): Ryan Lee Patterson, 39, of Airway Heights, Washington, 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, at Elm Street and Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
