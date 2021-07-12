DEATHS
Deloros Elaine Dickison: 93, of Baker City, died July 9, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. Service details will be announced soon.
FUNERALS PENDING
Marilyn Suarez: Memorial service and celebration of life, Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at Ron Davis’ home, 1500 Vista Heights Drive. Everyone is welcome.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway,OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County warrants): Michael Ray Long, 52, Baker City, 8:29 p.m. Friday, July 9 in the 2900 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Tammy J. Flocchini, 59, 12:52 a.m. Monday, July 12 on Interstate 84, Milepost 296 westbound; cited and released.
