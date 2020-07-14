FUNERALS PENDING
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 43, transient, 6:28 a.m. Saturday, in the 2600 block of 14th St.; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, Baker City, 1:42 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE REVOKED: Ladd Wayne Kanyid, 59, of 1405 17th St., 10:37 a.m. Sunday, at his home; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of 1038 Baker St., 5:57 p.m. Sunday, at his home; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Charles Gregory Hammond, 57, of 530 Washington Ave., 4:47 p.m. Saturday, on Highway 7 near the south Baker City limits; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT and RESISTING ARREST (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Terrell Grant Callao-George, 25, of McDermitt, Nevada, 9 p.m. Sunday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
Baker County Parole and Probation
OREGON STATE PAROLE BOARD WARRANT: Frank Nathan McNair, 40, of 825 G St., 11:26 a.m. Friday, at Indiana Avenue and Fourth Street; cited and released.
