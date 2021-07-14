DEATHS
Elvin Eugene Carter: 92, of Baker City, died July 10, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place. His funeral will be Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, with interment following at Mount Hope Cemetery. To light a candle in honor of Elvin or to offer a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
John ‘Jack’ Jacobson: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Main Frontier Saloon in Haines. Everyone is welcome to stop by and share a story about Jack.
Marilyn Suarez: Memorial service and celebration of life, Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at Ron Davis’ home, 1500 Vista Heights Drive. Everyone is welcome.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 in the 800 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
PAROLE BOARD WARRANT: Kenny Lee Hellman, 52, Baker City, 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Clark and D streets; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT, RESISTING ARREST: Jonathon Dale Fields, 34, Baker City, 6:06 p.m. Monday, July 12 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 25, transient, 8:05 a.m. Monday, July 12 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED: Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 5:16 p.m. Sunday, July 11 on Highway 7 at Deer Creek; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Salem Municipal Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 32, Baker City, 7:14 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Highway 86 and Atwood Road; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph William Palmer, 41, Huntington, 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 8 in Huntington; cited and released.
