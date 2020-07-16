Deaths
Dan Sword: 73, of Baker City, died July 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 2275 Plum St. between July 10 and July 11; James Frederick Bachman, 41, of that address, reported that a burglar entered the unlocked side door of the attached garage at his home and removed two bicycles, a snow board and bindings, tool boxes, and miscellaneous tools, including power saws, sanders, a router and screwdrivers. Police said the value of the stolen items totaled $2,826.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Three counts): Jerad Paul Patton, 34, transient, 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, at Haines; jailed.
