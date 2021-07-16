DEATHS
Dorothy Martin: 94, of Baker City, died July 13, 2021, with her family at her side at Settler’s Park Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Trinidad Navarro: 59, of Baker City, died July 14, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho.
Maryrose Cheatham: 81, of Ontario, died July 16, 2021, at a care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 40, Baker City, 12:40 a.m. Friday, July 16 at Clark and Baker streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 1:04 a.m. Thursday, July 15 on Madison Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Cory Lee Adams, 50, Baker City, 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 in the 500 block of Baker Street.
IDENTIFY THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD, THEFT, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): James Dewayne Reedy, 54, Baker City, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway near D Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Idaho warrant): Andrew Lane Peterman, 36, Boise, 6:12 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Samantha Kay Parkay, 31, Baker City, 11:53 a.m. Thursday, July 15 in Huntington; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Fabian Rene Dilulo, 60, transient, 8:05 a.m. Thursday, July 15 in Huntington; cited and released.
