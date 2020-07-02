POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

WARRANT (Baker County Circuit Court): Christopher Alan Griffith, 27, Baker City, 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East St.; cited and released.

DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Jacob Malcom Cauthorn, 27, of Baker City, 1:08 p.m. Monday, in the 2200 block of Resort Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Elizabeth Donnale Buchanan, 35, Baker City, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.