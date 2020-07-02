POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
WARRANT (Baker County Circuit Court): Christopher Alan Griffith, 27, Baker City, 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East St.; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Jacob Malcom Cauthorn, 27, of Baker City, 1:08 p.m. Monday, in the 2200 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Elizabeth Donnale Buchanan, 35, Baker City, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.