DEATHS
Larry Wampler: 74, of Halfway, died July 18, 2021, with longtime friends who became his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Denny and Charlie Oliver: Memorial service and celebration of their lives, Saturday, July 31 at noon at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Laurie Gulick: Memorial service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Gulick Ranch on Pine Town Lane in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: Kaden Patrick Bailey, 20, Baker City, 10:12 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the 2100 block of Failing Avenue; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Tamara Kay Fine, 47, transient, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Mariah Joe Mitchell, 29, Baker City, 8:39 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Campbell and Birch streets; cited and released.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: James Clinton Thomas, 60, Baker City, 1:34 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrants): Gary Lee Waldrupe, 65, Huntington, 1:02 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in Huntington; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 4:44 p.m. Saturday, July 17 on Huckleberry Loop; jailed.
