Florence Hardy: 84, of Unity, died July 19, 2020, at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living Senior Care Facility in Fruitland, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, transient, 12:11 a.m. Saturday, at Third and Madison streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of Baker City, 9:31 p.m. Saturday, at First and Baker streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 24, of Baker City, 12:20 p.m. Friday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kimberly L. Winter, 27, of Baker City, 10:24 p.m. Friday, at Church and First streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, two counts (Baker County Circuit Court warrants), and CONTEMPT OF COURT, three counts (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 10:24 p.m. Friday, at Church and First streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Nickolas Richard Watson, 32, of Huntington, 5:27 p.m. Friday, at Huntington; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 12:11 p.m. Thursday, at Haines; cited and released.
THEFT: At Farewell Bend State Park; park attendant Crystal Lynn Harding, 37, of Huntington reported at 7:04 a.m. Sunday that two payment drop boxes at the park were targeted for theft. One was successfully opened and an unknown amount of money taken; the other remained intact, Sr. Trooper Levi Macy wrote in his log report.
