FUNERALS PENDING
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
BIRTH
Allen: Kiana and Levi, Haines, a girl, Tatum Ray June Allen, 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces, 11:23 p.m., July 7, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande. Grandparents are Brad and June Allen and Gary and Lena Wight.
