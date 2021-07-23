DEATHS
Nancy Curtiss: 66, of Baker City, died July 19, 2021, at Memory Lane in Baker City. Her graveside service will be Tuesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral will officiate. Donations may be made to The Knight of Columbus, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Nancy’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Denny and Charlie Oliver: Memorial service and celebration of their lives, Saturday, July 31 at noon at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Laurie Gulick: Memorial service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Gulick Ranch on Pine Town Lane in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, MENACING, ATTEMPTED ASSAULT: Joshua Mark Kelly Fulfer, 18, Baker City, 5:02 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in the 3500 block of Carter Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (10 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at Broadway and Chestnut streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Sharon Lee Beck, 35, Baker City, 9:51 p.m. Monday, July 19 on Campbell Street at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff
HARASSMENT: Brandon Cole Cook, 46, Richland, 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 in Richland; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jessica M. Gonzales, 31, Halfway, 3:33 p.m. Monday, July 19 in Halfway; cited and released.
