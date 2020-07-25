FUNERALS PENDING
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 9:21 am. Thursday, at the police department; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 19, of Haines, 2:02 p.m. Thursday, at her home; cited and released.
