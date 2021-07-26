DEATHS
Balazs ‘Bill’ Nagy: 82, of Halfway, died July 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Audrey Magill: 91, of Baker City, died July 26, 2021, at her residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community. A visitation will be Friday, July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. To leave a condolence for Audrey’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Denny and Charlie Oliver: Memorial service and celebration of their lives, Saturday, July 31 at noon at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Laurie Gulick: Memorial service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Gulick Ranch on Pine Town Lane in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Steven Michael McBride, 39, Baker City, 8:16 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Campbell and College streets; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Andrew Jay Culley, 32, Baker City, 11:01 p.m. Saturday, July 24 in the 2800 block of E Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Travis Anthony Whiting-Good, 26, Baker City, 10:50 a.m. Saturday, July 24 in the 1600 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
