Deaths
William ‘Bill’ Duyn: 87, of Huntington and formerly of Granite, died July 25, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community in Baker City. At his request, there will be no services. To leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Sally Farmer: 88, a longtime Baker City resident, died July 25, 2020, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Sally, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Annie Tomat: Interment of her cremains, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Derek Dean Hudson, 27, transient, 9:35 a.m. Saturday, on Campbell Street; police responded to multiple reports of a suspicious person; cited and released.
RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION: David Samuel Cutshall, 38, of 1345 Elm St., 3:13 p.m. Saturday, at 2339 East St.; jailed.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE and ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Troy Eldon Baker, 34, of 2395 Clark St.; and Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, of Bend, 6:37 p.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; both men were cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Ty Darrius Helfrich, 21, of Huntington, 9:29 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 30; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 19, no fixed address, 8:12 p.m. Friday at Huntington; cited and released.
