FUNERALS PENDING
Audrey Magill: A visitation will be Friday, July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. To leave a condolence for Audrey’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Denny and Charlie Oliver: Memorial service and celebration of their lives, Saturday, July 31 at noon at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Laurie Gulick: Memorial service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Gulick Ranch on Pine Town Lane in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Stan Grove: Celebration of his life, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. There will be a no host bar and some of Stan’s favorite foods.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Leigh Ann Hunter, 40, Baker City, 11:34 p.m. Monday, July 26 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, transient, 9:13 a.m. Monday, July 26 on Broadway Street east of Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
MALHEUR COUNTY WARRANTS: Aaron James Langley, 32, Huntington, 11:48 p.m. Monday, July 26 in Huntington; jailed.
