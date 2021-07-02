BIRTH
REIDY: Erika and Michael, of Baker City, 10:34 a.m., June 3, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, a boy, David Rylan Reidy, 7 pounds; grandparents are David and Jeanenne Bowers, and Matthew and Brenda Reidy.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
Helen Mary Troy: Visitations will be Monday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Recitation of the Rosary will be Tuesday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. She will then be driven in procession to Mount Hope Cemetery for a brief committal ceremony followed by a vault interment. Friends are invited to join the family back at the Catholic church parish hall for refreshments after the committal ceremony.To offer online condolences to Helen’s family, or to light a candle in her memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Diane Carlisle: Celebration of Diane’s life and memorial service, Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Baker City. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Keldon Gross: Memorial service and celebration of Keldon’s life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO ABIDE BY DUII DIVERSION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Christian Reynolds Oliver, 21, Baker City, 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 on Eighth Drive; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Christian Ray Smith, 28, Baker City, 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 in the 2200 block of Ohio Street; jailed.
