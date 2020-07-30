FUNERAL PENDING
Annie Tomat: Interment of her cremains, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (out-of-county warrant): Dominic Michael Silva, 27, transient, 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, at Washington Avenue and Cherry Street; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY JUSTICE COURT (Two warrants): Valerie Jean Brinton, 52, of Baker City, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, in the 800 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Starlynn Marie Brown, 41, of 2609 14th St., 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, at 14th and A streets; cited and released.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: At Campbell and 17th streets, between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon; taken: a lighted stop sign valued at $1,500 belonging to Baker City; the sign was damaged in a crash at the intersection about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said; a Public Works employee reported the sign missing at 1:24 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.