DEATHS
Audrey Mae (Hance) Adkins: 98, died July 27, 2021, 2021. Her graveside service will take place Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. PDT at the Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa. A memorial service will follow at the Owyhee Community Church.
FUNERALS PENDING
Laurie Gulick: Memorial service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Gulick Ranch on Pine Town Lane in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Shawna Lynn Mathis, 38, Baker City, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 29 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Shawna Lynn Mathis, 38, Baker City, 11:52 a.m. Thursday, July 29 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 32, Baker City, 11:52 a.m. Thursday, July 29 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Andrew Michael Sotelo, 21, Ellensburg, Washington, 2:52 a.m. Thursday, July 29 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 41, 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brent Allan Bailey, 44, Baker City, 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Hughes and Lund lanes; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE FORGERY (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Thomas Kelly Smit, 63, Richland, 4:52 p.m. Thursday, July 29 on Dance Hall Road; cited and released.
UNLAWFULLY IMPORTING OR EXPORTING MARIJUANA ITEMS (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Deanna Marie Jones, 33, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Nickolas Richard Watson, 34, 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.