FUNERALS PENDING
Diane Carlisle: Celebration of Diane’s life and memorial service, Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Baker City. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Keldon Gross: Memorial service and celebration of Keldon’s life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: Markus Gregory Burke, 42, Baker City, 11:35 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in the 2700 block of Jackson Street; cited and released.
MANUFACTURING A DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE: Robert Steven Merritt, 33, Baker City, 9:14 a.m. Sunday, July 4 at the police department; cited and released.
HARASSMENT, INTERFERING WITH MAKING A REPORT: Michael Isaiah Estabrooks, 42, 4:16 p.m. Saturday, July 3 in the 400 block of Second Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Larry Ray Vanscoy, 60, 1:42 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Auburn Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND HYDROCODONE: Paul Adam Heller, 50, 1:20 p.m. Saturday, July 3 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jay Byron Bishop, 41, Sumpter, 2:50 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in the 100 block of Mill Street in Sumpter; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Casey Lyn Lick, 47, Baker City, 9:26 a.m. Sunday, July 4 at 22097 Sumpter Stage Highway; cited and released.
