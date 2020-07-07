Deaths
Beth Johnson: 32, of Baker City, died July 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place later. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Charles Brown: 74, formerly of Richland, died July 3, 2020, at his home in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Norman Proffitt: 84, of Baker City, died July 3, 2020, at his home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Friends can watch the service on the Gray’s West & Co. Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on July 9. A public reception will take place July 9 at 12:30 p.m. at David and Julie Mespelt’s home at 625 Washington Ave. in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Doris Jane Ritch: 85, of Baker City, died July 5, 2020, at her residence in Memory Lane Homes. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To light a candle for Doris or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Denny Oliver: 79, of Halfway, died July 6, 2020, at his home. A family gathering in memory of Denny will take place later. For those who would like to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests either the Pine Valley Cemetery Beautification Fund or the Panhandle Snowmobile Club through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12 in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow.’
Ira Haskett: Graveside service with military honors, Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A potluck reception will follow at the Halfway VFW Hall. For those who would like to make a donation in Ira’s memory, the family suggests the VFW Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE: Douglas Clinton Calder, 50, of Baker City, 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, at 1695 Auburn Ave., No. 14; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER and FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Melissa Jean Lattymer, 35, of Baker City, 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, at 14th and Baker streets; jailed and later released.
RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON: Damon Russell Robinson, 46, of 2225 Ohio Ave., 10:25 p.m. June 29, on Elm Street near D Street; cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Robinson reportedly was upset about a family problem. Robinson reportedly chased a carload of juveniles throughout town who responded by driving in a reckless manner in an attempt to get away from him, Duman said. The vehicle driven by a juvenile initially was stopped, and while the officer was interviewing the juveniles, he received another report of Robinson endangering people as he drove through the Safeway parking lot. Police found Robinson and cited him.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Thomas Owsley, 56, of Baker City, 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, at Highway 86 and Sunnyslope Road; cited and released.
a Baker City ambulance crew also responded to the scene and transported a patient to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
