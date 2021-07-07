FUNERALS PENDING
Diane Carlisle: Celebration of Diane’s life and memorial service, Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Baker City. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Keldon Gross: Memorial service and celebration of Keldon’s life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Joshua Mark Kelly Fulfer, 18, Baker City, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Jason Richard Harris, 48, Baker City, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): John Marsik Guthrie, 49, Baker City, 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street; cited and released.
