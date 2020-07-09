Deaths
Doris Jane Ritch: 85, of Baker City, died July 5, 2020, at her residence in Memory Lane Homes. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To light a candle for Doris or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Denny Oliver: 79, of Halfway, died July 6, 2020, at his home. A family gathering in memory of Denny will take place later. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Pine Valley Cemetery Beautification Fund or the Panhandle Snowmobile Club through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Montie Wisdom: 77, of Baker City, died July 6, 2020, at his home. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in honor of Montie or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Ira Haskett: Graveside service with military honors, Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Due to COVID-19 guidance, those attending are asked to bring their own chairs if they prefer to sit. A potluck reception will follow at the Halfway VFW Hall. For those who would like to make a donation in Ira’s memory, the family suggests the VFW Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jason Lloyd Dinger, 41, of 2239 Ninth St., 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, at his home; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: David Michael McMurdo, 37, of Baker City, 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, of 3311 Place St., 8:42 a.m. Monday, at the Baker County Parole and Probation office, 3320 K St.; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (three counts), COMPUTER CRIME (two counts), IDENTITY THEFT (two counts), THIRD-DEGREE THEFT and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Brent Allan Bailey, 43, transient, 9:03 a.m. Monday, in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT and THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Jon Kevin Noble, 56, transient, 11:53 a.m. Monday, at the Baker County Parole and Probation office, 3320 K St.; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jesse Le Scott Gregory, 27, of Baker City, 5:04 a.m. July 2, at Wheatland Insurance Center Inc., 1405 Campbell St.; cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Gregory is accused of breaking through the front door and entering the business about 4:30 a.m. July 2; the break-in was reported by a passerby, Duman said.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 459 Second St. between 2:30 p.m. July 4 and 8:30 a.m. July 5; Kevin Stanbro, 70, reported a burglar entered his unlocked garage and removed two generators valued at $1,000 each and miscellaneous camping equipment valued at about $100 from his camp trailer.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 455 Second St., between 11 p.m. July 3 and 11 p.m. July 4, a burglar entered an unlocked shed belonging to Linda Goss, 73, and removed two bicycles and miscellaneous power tools with a total value of $1,045, Police Chief Ray Duman stated.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Paula Renee Sawyer, 52, of Baker City, 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, on Pocahontas Road near 10th Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph William Palmer, 40, of Durkee, 11:01 a.m. Thursday, on Rye Valley Lane; cited and released.
Oregon State Police Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Controlled substances), RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Robert Andy Northern, 20, of Pocatello, Idaho, 7:57 p.m. July 1, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near North Powder; cited and released; a passenger in the vehicle, Charles Lynn Joles, 34, of Pocatello, Idaho, also was arrested on warrants from Lane and Linn counties charging him with failing to appear in court; Joles also was cited and released. Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in his daily media log that he confiscated brass knuckles found in the Ram Big Horn pickup truck Northern was driving. Neither of the men appeared to be allowed to possess the brass knuckles, Hagedorn stated. Allegations of possession of a weapon by a felon have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office against both men for possible charges, he wrote. The vehicle was towed as a result of the arrest and both men were dropped off at a Baker City motel.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Alcohol): Joshua Alan Kerber, 39, of Baker City, 6:51 p.m. July 3, at Hughes Lane and Kirkway Drive. Kerber was transported to the Baker County Jail where his blood-alcohol content test was 0.08. He was cited and released. Kerber’s 1997 Dodge pickup truck was towed as a result of the arrest. He also was cited on a charge of exceeding the speed limit for allegedly traveling 59 mph in a 35 mph zone.
