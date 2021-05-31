FUNERALS PENDING
Helen Marie Bogart: Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Dan Douglas: Graveside service with military honors will take place Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave on-line condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, RECKLESS DRIVING, ESCAPE, FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant), PROBATION VIOLATION: Alexander Allen Adams, 25, Baker City, 4:43 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at Seventh and Broadway streets; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Aaron Dale Duvall, 30, Baker City, 11:13 a.m. Saturday, May 29 in the 3300 block of K Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, Baker City, 8:20 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at Resort Street and Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 7:19 a.m. Friday, May 28 in the 400 block of Second Street; jailed.
Baker Co. Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandi Nicole Bowen, 32, Huntington, 2:27 p.m. Saturday, May 29 in Huntington; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.