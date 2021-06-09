Deaths
Gloria Rodli: 84, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. At her request, cremation was held. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice through the Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814.To light a candle in memory of Gloria, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cristi Crum: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Union Creek Campground on Phillips Reservoir. Casey Crum will host a picnic for family and friends at the group picnic area near the boat ramp. Pulled pork, beans and some drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish, and a couple of camp chairs. This is an informal event to help remember a great woman. To RSVP, call Casey Crum at 541-519-7258.
Dale and Marjorie Buxton: Graveside service with military honors, Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. to make a donation in memory of Dale and Marjorie, the family suggests the Baker United Methodist Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 40, Baker City, 3:47 Wednesday, June 9 at Clark and Broadway streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County warrants): Valerie Jean Brinton, 53, Baker City, 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Dominic Michael Silva, 27, Baker City, 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 8; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, Baker City, 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Resort and Broadway streets; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, 4:03 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Myrtle and Dewey streets; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT: Brian Gary Willets, 48, Henderson, Nevada, 2:15 p.m. Monday, June 7 on Old Auburn Lane; jailed.
