Deaths
David Alan Betz: 66, of Baker City, died June 10, 2021. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Robert Glen ‘Bob’ Turner: 79, of Baker City, died June 9, 2021, at his home. To leave an online condolence for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, Baker City, 3:32 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in the 1100 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
WARRANT (federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agency), charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime: Tom Raymond Carroll, 37, Baker City, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Madison and Ninth streets; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, PROBATION VIOLATION: Daniel D. Zimmerman, 40, Baker City, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 on Highway 7 near Milepost 44; cited and released.
