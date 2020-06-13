Deaths
Linda Garrett: 49, of Baker City and formerly of Richland, died June 12, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION, two counts, (Baker County warrant): Johnathon Dale Fields, 32, of 1783½ Valley Ave., 8:43 p.m. Thursday, at his home; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Aaron La Varr Daniels, 41, of Baker City, 9:58 a.m. Thursday, in the 1800 block of Plum St.; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Kimberly L. Winter, 27, of Baker City, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2100 block of Third Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2100 block of Third Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, two counts (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 31, of 1519 10th St., 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, at Gas ‘N Snack, 2212 10th St.; police and fire personnel were called to the service station area of Gas ‘N Snack on a report of a motorcycle burning. The fire spread to the gas pump, but was put out by Sgt. Wayne Chastain, who used a fire extinguisher to douse the blaze. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, police said. While responding to the scene, Officer Mark Powell discovered that Culley had an outstanding Baker County Justice Court warrant for his arrest on two charges of third-degree theft.
Crime report
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Dennis Shelton, 63, of 1928 Colorado St. reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, that his collection of Hot Wheels cars valued at $2,000 was taken from his home.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 1:04 p.m. Thursday, at Haines; cited and released.
FAILURE TO ABIDE BY CONDITIONS OF DUII DIVERSION AGREEMENT (Baker County warrant): Samuel Lewis Madison, 38, of 1240 Place St., 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DANGEROUS DRUGS/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County warrant): Buddy Richard Pfaff, 34, of Pendleton, 2:36 p.m. Thursday, on Highway 86, about 5 miles east of Baker City; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.